President Donald Trump hints at an announcement in the 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

“We’ve had some very, very good talks with Iran,” Trump told reporters in northern New Jersey after leaving his golf club, where he spent most of the weekend. “And I don’t know if I’ll be telling you anything good or bad over the next two days, but I have a feeling I might be telling you something good."

He emphasized that “we’ve had some real progress, serious progress" in talks that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

“Let’s see what happens, but I think we could have some good news on the Iran front,” Trump said.

Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Michael Anton, the State Department’s policy planning director, represented the U.S. at the talks at the Omani Embassy in Rome.

The two countries are discussing how to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting some economic sanctions that the U.S. has imposed on the Islamic Republic.