Prescription drugs, medical devices boost J&J in Q4

Aside from growing vaccine sales, Johnson & Johnson also saw sales of its blood cancer treatment Darzalex jump 31% to about $1.65 billion.

Total sales from the company’s largest business, pharmaceuticals, jumped more than 16% to $14.29 billion in the quarter. Medical device sales also grew 4% to about $6.9 billion, even though the segment was still hurt by the ongoing pandemic, which has forced patients and hospitals to postpone surgeries and other care.

Johnson & Johnson said in November it will focus on those two segments by splitting off its consumer health business, which sells Band Aids and beauty products, into a separate, publicly traded company.

J&J has said it expects that separation to take place over the next couple years.

That segment brought in $3.66 billion in sales during the quarter.

Overall, the world’s biggest maker of health care products earned $4.74 billion in the fourth quarter, while sales grew 10% to $24.8 billion.

Research and development expenses also jumped 17% to $4.7 billion in the quarter.

Adjusted earnings totaled $2.13 per share, or a penny better than expected. Wall Street had expected revenue of $25.28 billion, according to FactSet.

J&J also debuted a strong 2022 forecast of per-share earnings between $10.40 and $10.60. That's better than the $10.35 Wall Street had been projecting.

Shares of J&J, which is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, were flat before the opening bell Tuesday amid a broad retreat by U.S. markets.

