Prescott, Cowboys beat Eagles in 1st home game since injury

Diggs stepped in front of a pass from Hurts to the sideline on the third play of the second half and ran untouched for his first career TD while becoming the first Dallas player with a pick in each of the first three games since Everson Walls in 1985.

Diggs and Cincinnati's Logan Wilson share the NFL lead with three interceptions.

Hurts had completions of 41 yards to Quez Watkins, 38 yards to tight end Dallas Goedert and 27 yards to tight end Zach Ertz while finishing 25 of 39 for 326 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. Plenty of the Texas native's passing yards, and the second TD, came with the game out of reach.

Prescott's 19-yard touchdown pass to Schultz put the Cowboys ahead for good at 14-7 late in the first quarter, and a 2-yarder to Cedrick Wilson on fourth down essentially put the game away at 34-14 early in the fourth.

Any doubt was erased when rookies Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa shared a sack of Hurts on a desperation try on fourth-and-9 midway through the fourth quarter. Odighizuwa had his first career sack in the first half, dropping Hurts for an 11-yard loss.

Schultz, who led Dallas with 80 yards receiving, scored again on a 22-yarder in the fourth quarter.

HALL OF FAME RINGS

Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowl titles in the 1990s, made a rare appearance on their home field when he was presented his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime along with safety Cliff Harris and receiver Drew Pearson. All three were inducted this summer.

Johnson started his speech by thanking owner Jerry Jones and ended it with the famous line he first shouted after an NFC championship game win over San Francisco during the 1992 season: “How 'bout them Cowboys!” Johnson and Jones split acrimoniously after another Super Bowl title to finish the 1993 season. The two hugged before Jones put the ring on Johnson.

INJURIES

Eagles: LG Isaac Seumalo was taken off on a cart after injuring his right foot in the fourth quarter. The Eagles were already without LT Jordan Mailata (knee) and RG Brandon Brooks (chest strain). S K'Von Wallace injured his left shoulder in the first quarter trying to tackle Elliott and didn't return.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Defending AFC champion Kansas City visits Sunday with the Chiefs coming off consecutive losses for the first time since October 2019.

Cowboys: Carolina visits Sunday with the Panthers seeking their first 4-0 start since the 2015 season, when they started 14-0 and lost to Denver in the Super Bowl.

Caption Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Caption Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) and safety Jayron Kearse (27) celebrate after Diggs intercepted a Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Caption Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones honors former coach Jimmy Johnson for his Hall Of Fame induction during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Caption Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady, left, defends as Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) reaches out to make a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

Caption Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) breaks a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles safety Anthony Harris, bottom left, as he sprints to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) Credit: Michael Ainsworth Credit: Michael Ainsworth