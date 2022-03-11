Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

Li, who as China's No. 2 leader behind Xi Jinping is primarily responsible for overseeing the world’s second-largest economy, spoke following the close of the annual session of China’s rubber-stamp legislature. He said China was still opposed to sanctions because they would “hurt the world economic recovery."

“It is in no one’s interest. China is ready to make its own constructive efforts in maintaining world peace and stability and promoting development and prosperity," Li said.

He also repeated China's assertion that it follows an “independent foreign policy of peace," and “maintains that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected."

“The purposes and principles of the U.N. charter should be observed and the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously," Li said. “On that basis, China makes its own assessment and will work with the international community to play a positive role for the early return of peace."

A large video screen at a shopping mall shows Chinese Premier Li Keqiang as he speaks during a press conference after the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

