Premier League club Burnley taken over by American investors

But the change in ownership could lead to an expansion of the club’s scouting and transfer network. In August, ALK invested in two London-based football technology firms — AiScout and Player LENS — which are involved in data analytics and predictive assessment of players.

“Today marks a new era for Burnley," Pace said, “as we become stewards of this historic football club and build on the impressive work that Mike Garlick, Sean Dyche and everyone at Burnley has done to make it a financially stable, established Premier League club that is a cornerstone of the local community.”

Burnley is 16th in the 20-team standings, five points above the relegation zone after 15 matches of the 38-game season.

“With a rich heritage, a brilliant academy, and a passionate fan base, this club has solid foundations to build upon,” Pace said. "This is the start of an exciting journey for the entire Clarets family.”

American investors also own Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

