Predators add Stamkos, Marchessault in blockbuster moves; NHL teams drop $900M in free agent frenzy

“When I became GM of the Predators, I said many times that I was looking to add ‘serial winners’ to our franchise, and there is perhaps no one who fits that mold more than Steven Stamkos,” general manager Barry Trotz said. “We’re incredibly excited to sign a Hall of Fame player and person on what is now a massive day for the future of our organization. Having twice won the Stanley Cup as a captain, Steven is a proven winner and leader who will make us a better team on the ice with his production and in the locker room as someone for our younger players to learn from."

Marchessault, the 2023 playoff MVP and another standout veteran forward, got a five-year deal worth $27.5 million, according to a person familiar with the contract. The Predators also signed defenseman Brady Skjei to a $49 million, seven-year contract and goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a $3 million, two-year contract, according to two others with knowledge of the moves.

All three spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been announced. Wedgewood is expected to spell franchise goalie Juuse Saros, whose long-term contract extension could be finalized this week.

Marchessault was an original member of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and helped them reach the final twice and win the Stanley Cup last year. He is coming off scoring a career-high 42 goals and, like Stamkos, was one of his team's most recognizable faces.

“There wasn’t really a decent offer on the table,” Marchessault said on TSN. “I don’t think they tried their best to keep me. But it’s part of the business and they probably have other plans, so that’s the business we’re in. So you move on, and I think Nashville was the best fit for me.”

Big money deals

Within the first three hours of free agency, teams had committed over $900 million in contracts, a product of the salary cap getting a big bump for the first time since before the 2020 pandemic. The cap is up more than 5% to $88 million for next season, with a possible leap to $92 million or more in 2025-26.

Jake Guentzel signed a $63 million, seven-year contract with Tampa Bay after they acquired his rights from the Hurricanes over the weekend, easing the blow of losing Stamkos.

“Things just didn’t work out in Carolina, and then I heard Tampa might be trading for my rights, so obviously I got really excited because everyone hears how good of a team and good of a spot this is,” said Guentzel, who will count $9 million against the salary cap through 2031. “The pedigree behind Tampa Bay, the winning culture — just a lot of high-end players that really make it intriguing to come to Tampa.”

— Fresh off helping Florida win the Stanley Cup, defenseman Brandon Montour signed a $50 million, seven-year contract with Seattle, and the Kraken added former Golden Knights center and '23 champion Chandler Stephenson for $43.75 million over the same length of time.

— Vancouver signed former Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk for $38.5 million over seven years.

— Boston signed center Elias Lindholm to a seven-year contract worth $54.25 million and gave defenseman Nikita Zadorov $30 million for the next six seasons.

-- New Jersey continued to build a playoff-worthy roster, signing a pair of defensemen, Brett Pesce for six-years and $33 million and Brenden Dillon for three years and $12 million, and forward Stefan Noesen for three years and $8.25 million.

— San Jose signed forwards Tyler Toffoli for $24 million over four years and Alexander Wennberg for two years and $10 million, a person familiar with the deals said told AP on condition of anonymity because the signings had not yet been announced.

— Toronto signed defenseman Chris Tanev to a six-year contract worth $27 million that counts $6.5 million against the salary cap through 2030.

— Columbus signed center Sean Monahan to a five-year contract for $27.5 million.

Running it back

— Hours after a rainy rally celebrating their Stanley Cup title, the Panthers beat the midnight buzzer to re-sign Sam Reinhart to an eight-year contract worth $69 million, an annual cap hit of $8.625 million for a player coming off a 57-goal regular season.

— Jordan Martinook is re-signing with the Hurricanes on a three-year deal worth $9.15 million.

— Edmonton, which lost to the Panthers in seven games in the Cup final, re-signed depth forwards Corey Perry and Connor Brown for next season. Perry, the only player in NHL history to reach the final with five different organizations, got $1.4 million, while Brown, who had a goal and an assist in the seven-game series against Florida, signed for $1 million.

Busy teams

Chicago and Washington were among the busiest teams.

The Blackhawks signed forwards Tyler Bertuzzi (four years, $22 million), Teuvo Teravainen (three years, $16.2 million), Craig Smith (one year, $1 million), defenseman Alex Martinez (one year, $4 million) and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (two years, $6.6 million).

The Capitals, beyond trading for Jakob Chychrun, continued their roster overhaul by signing defenseman Matt Roy to a six-year contract worth $34.5 million and forwards Brandon Duhaime (two years, $3.7 million) and Taylor Raddysh (one year, $1 million). They recently made separate trades for center Pierre-Luc Dubois and goaltender Logan Thompson.

