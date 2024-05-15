Preakness favorite Muth ruled out of the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

Muth was set to be one of two horses running in the Preakness for Baffert, who is still expected to saddle Imagination as part of what's now a field of eight. Muth had opened as the 8-5 favorite with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan second at 5-2.

“It changes the equation,” said Ray Bryner, the assistant trainer for Mystik Dan.

