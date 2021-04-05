Prayer vigil held outside NY hospital for rapper DMX

But substance abuse has been a struggle for him over the years, including in 2019 when he canceled shows to go to a rehabilitation facility.
Nevertheless, he retained his standing among fans. An online face-off last year with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg as part of the Verzuz series brought more than 500,000 viewers.
DMX'S ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, left, and his fiancé Desiree Lindstrom embrace during a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y. Supporters and family of the rapper DMX have chanted his name and offered up prayers outside the hospital where he remains on life support. The 50-year-old was admitted to the hospital following a heart attack. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, in New York. DMX's longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday, April 3, 2021 at White Plains Hospital. "He had a heart attack. He's quite ill," Richman said.
One of Dmx's sons, center, is joined by friends and family members during a prayer vigil for the rapper outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
A friend makes an X gesture during a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
DMX'S ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, left, and his fiancé Desiree Lindstrom, second from left, are joined by family and friends as they pray during a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
Fans hold up "DMX" balloons during a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
Fans show support for DMX during a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
A motorcyclist revs up his engine after a prayer vigil outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
Motorcylcist ride past the White Plains Hospital after a prayer vigil for rapper DMX, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
Fans hold up "DMX" balloons during a prayer vigil for DMX outside of White Plains Hospital, Monday, April 5, 2021, in White Plains, N.Y.
