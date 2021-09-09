Prabal Gurung's fashion show asks: Who gets to be a woman?

America, he said, "has always been a woman but hasn't always been treated beautifully." New York is also a woman, Gurung said, as is new Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took the job last month after Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal and sat in the designer's audience with Amelia Hamlin, Huma Abedin and Maye Musk, the model mother of Elon.

“I’m a storyteller, you know, and I tell different kinds of stories. And as a storyteller, I’m a healer. Through stories you can connect people. You see people. And that’s what fashion is. Fashion allows people to be seen, stories to be told and the joy and the optimism that comes with it,” he said.

This particular story follows Gurung's 10th anniversary show two years ago in which he put models in beauty pageant sashes that read, "Who gets to be American?" He used highlighter yellow tulle, bubble dresses and electric green trucker jackets to tell his tale this time around.

Gurung showed dressmaker button detailing alongside feathery and slinky looks. There were tea dresses and undyed denim trousers and wrap mini dresses. And he did it in collaboration with Mattel's American Girl, one of his show sponsors.

The doll brand is launching a limited edition T-shirt for both girls and their dolls emblazoned in multicolored letters with: “Stronger in Colour.” Some of his guests held custom American Girl dolls in celebration of “all the limitless possibilities,” according to a statement sent to media ahead of the show.

Had Gurung known what an American Girl doll was prior to the pairing?

“No, I didn't, to be completely honest,” he acknowledged.

No matter. Gurung is a proven fierce advocate and ally — for people of color, for immigrants, for non-binary people, for women. He concluded: “I wanted to create a world where people tonight would feel that different kinds of beauty exist somewhere.”

Follow Leanne Italie on Twitter at http://twitter.com/litalie

Caption New York Governor Kathy Hochul attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Political consultant Huma Abedin, left, and Glamour magazine editor-in-chief Samantha Barry attend the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Actress Madelaine Petsch attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Actress Erinn Westbrook attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Social media personality Noah Beck attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini

Caption Model Amelia Hamlin attends the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2022 fashion show at 20 Battery Place during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Credit: Evan Agostini Credit: Evan Agostini