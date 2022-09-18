Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan; thousands evacuated

In the hard-hit Kagoshima prefecture, more than 9,000 residents took shelter at evacuation centers Sunday. In the neighboring Miyazaki prefecture, another 4,700 people evacuated.

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said more than 93,000 homes across the Kyushu island were without electricity Sunday because of damage to power lines and facilities.

Footage on NHK television showed a pachinko pinball parlor with part of its glass wall shattered by the gust in the Kanoya city in Kagoshima. Elsewhere in the prefecture, an elderly woman suffered a minor injury as she fell, NHK said.

Hundreds of domestic flights in and out of the region have been canceled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan through Tuesday as the typhoon headed northeast, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

Public transportation including trains and buses in Kagoshima and Miyazaki were suspended throughout Sunday. Railway operators said bullet trains on the Kyushu island have been suspended.

