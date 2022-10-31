Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Although the advertised top prize Wednesday will be an estimated $1.2 billion, that is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. Winners almost always opt for cash, which for Wednesday night’s drawing will be an estimated $596 million.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, meaning there have now been 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner — a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes