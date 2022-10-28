Powerball jackpot rises to $825 million, 5th largest in US

The Powerball jackpot ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history, though it's good to keep in mind that it has grown so large because no one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3. That's 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

Why the extended winless streak? Because the odds of winning the jackpot are an abysmal one in 292.2 million. The long odds are designed to limit jackpot winners, which in turn allows the grand prize to grow so large.