Power wins pole at St. Pete as title contenders stumble

“We took a swing at it and it wasn’t the right direction,” Newgarden said. “I didn’t get enough out of it. It makes our program a little harder tomorrow.”

Dixon, who had a lead of 117 points at one point in this season, joked he's keeping the championship race entertaining with his slide.

“It's got to be exciting, right?” Dixon said. "We start 11th and they start eighth, he's not on the pole."

Alexander Rossi, trying to prevent the first winless season of his career, starts second and teammate Colton Herta was third.