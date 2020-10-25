Power surge: Home runs more than half of scoring in playoffs

Los Angeles has been far less dependent, hitting 25 homers that drove in 40 of 94 runs (42.6%).

That is a reversal from the regular season, when the Dodgers were second in the majors at 51.3% and Tampa Bay was 20th at 41.5%. Cincinnati was the most long-ball dependent at 59.7%, according to Elias.

“We’re not out there trying to hit a home run. That’s not what we’re talking about in our game plan. We’re just going to stay disciplined to our approach,” Dodgers slugger Max Muncy said. “Those are a result of us doing good things. It’s not us just swinging for the fence every single time up at the plate. It’s guys putting together good at-bats, seeing good pitches and hitting a mistake that the pitcher makes.”

Since the start of League Championship Series in 1969, the highest percentage of postseason runs scoring on homers had been 50.9% in 2017. The percentage rose above this year’s twice back when the sample sizes were vastly smaller: in 1956, when 31 of 58 runs (53.4%) scored on 15 homers, and in 1957, when 25 of 48 runs (52%) scored on 15 homers.

It’s not just the postseason.

Home runs have accounted for more than 40% of runs in each of the past five seasons, with 2020′s 43.7% second to a record 45.2% in 2019, according to Elias. Through 2015, 38% of runs on homers had never been reached.

As the postseason keeps getting longer, more pitchers appear to miss locations in high-pressure situations.

“We realize on the pitching side, both teams are at the very end of their rope when it comes to the season, when it comes to high-leverage situations, the intensity of their innings, and their mistakes are getting hit,” then-Houston manager AJ Hinch said following his team's 13-12 win over the Dodgers in the 2017 Series. “The volume is certainly record-setting and certainly the intensity of the moments that are ending in home runs is hard to fathom.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager hits a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner rounds the bases after a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball World Series Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip