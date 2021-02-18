Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

This week's extreme weather has been blamed for the deaths of more than 30 people, some of whom perished while struggling to keep warm inside their homes. In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage. Another family died while using a fireplace to keep warm.

Weather-related outages have been particularly stubborn in Oregon, where some customers have been without power for almost a week.

The worst U.S. outages by far have been in Texas, where 3 million homes and businesses remained without power as of midday Wednesday. More than 200,000 additional customers were in the dark in four Appalachian states, and nearly that many in the Pacific Northwest, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outage reports.

The president of the Texas power grid manager, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said he hoped many customers would see at least partial service restored by later Wednesday or Thursday.

Dashawn Walker, 33, was thrilled to find the power back on in his Dallas apartment. He stayed at a suburban hotel Tuesday night after being without power since Sunday, but said he was charged $474 for one night.

“It’s crazy,” Walker said. “I mean why would y’all go up on the hotels in the middle of a crisis?"

Water pressure has fallen across the state because lines have frozen, and many residents are leaving faucets dripping in hopes of preventing pipes from freezing, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged residents to shut off water to their homes, if possible, to prevent more busted pipes and preserve pressure in municipal systems.

The outages in and around Portland, Oregon, affected nearly 150,000 customers nearly a week after a massive snow and ice storm toppled many trees and took out hundreds of miles of power lines.

The damage to the power system was the worst in 40 years, said Maria Pope, CEO of Portland General Electric. At the peak of the storm, more than 350,000 customers in the Portland area were in the dark.

“These are the most dangerous conditions we’ve ever seen in the history of PGE,” said Dale Goodman, director of utility operations, who declined to predict when all customers would have power restored.

Utilities from Minnesota to Texas implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on strained power grids. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states, said the blackouts were “a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

The weather also disrupted water systems in several Southern cities, including in New Orleans and Shreveport, Louisiana, where city fire trucks delivered water to several hospitals, and bottled water was being brought in for patients and staff, Shreveport television station KSLA reported.

Power was cut to a New Orleans facility that pumps drinking water from the Mississippi River. A spokeswoman for the Sewerage and Water Board said on-site generators were used until electricity was restored.

In the southwest Louisiana city of Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter said Wednesday that water reserves remained low and local hospitals were faced with the possibility they might have to transfer patients to other areas.

Travel remains ill-advised in much of the United States, with roadways treacherous and thousands of flights canceled. Many school systems delayed or canceled face-to-face classes. But staying home carried risks too in places without power.

Authorities said a fire that killed three young children and their grandmother in the Houston area likely was caused by the fireplace they were using to keep warm. In Oregon, authorities confirmed Tuesday that four people died in the Portland area of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The crisis also produced stories of kindness.

In Clinton, Mississippi, Army veteran Evelyn Fletcher has been cooking and delivering meals to sidelined truck drivers, travelers and people staying at hotels after losing power at home.

“They’re stranded, they’re isolated — people are in need of support right now,” Fletcher said.

On Monday, Fletcher made 85 meals. On Tuesday, she made 30 plates, while a local restaurant, T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering, cooked 75 plates of shrimp and gumbo that she and other volunteers delivered. And on Wednesday, Fletcher was cooking a pot of turkey noodle soup, hoping to deliver another 70 meals.

“People are worried about more snow,” she said. “We are going to keep people fed and keep them feeling hopeful.”

___

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas. Associated Press journalists Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon; Julie Walker in New York; Jake Bleiberg in Dallas; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska; Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Leah Willingham in Jackson, Mississippi; Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City; and Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this report.

People wait in line to fill propane tanks Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Customers waited over an hour in the freezing rain to fill their tanks. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Brett Saint rests inside a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter for those in need of food, water and heat Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

A lone man walks down the center of a snowy Beale Street in Downtown Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

An AEP worker begin cuts tree branches from a power line, as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Sholten Singer Credit: Sholten Singer

Mike Leslie capitalizes on a rare chance to cross-county ski in Overton Park in Midtown Memphis, Tenn. Feb. 17, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

Crews use plows to clear snow from American Airlines Terminal C at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Another round of snow fell overnight at the airport. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Tom Fox Credit: Tom Fox

People toss a football on Bishop Boulevard on the SMU campus after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Smiley N. Pool Credit: Smiley N. Pool

Dori Ann Upchurch is helped by Austin Disaster Relief Network volunteer Cody Sandquist, left, and a Red Cross volunteer to a warming station at University Avenue Church of Christ in Austin, Texas, after being evacuated from her home on Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021. Nearly 3.4 million utility customers around the U.S. were still without power Wednesday in the aftermath of a winter storm that overwhelmed power grids unprepared for climate change, and another blast of snow and ice threatened to impede the efforts to restore service.(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

Jose' Nives tries to shovel his way out after getting stuck in the middle of the street on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Austin, Texas. A winter storm that brought snow, ice, and plunging temperatures across Central Texas shut down roads and causing the electrical grid to shut down leaving thousands of people without power. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell

Joecyah Heath, left, Morning Day, center, and Jenesis Heath rest in recliners at a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Dialina Gonzalez sleeps on a mattress inside a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Jared Southard, left, and Sam Walbridge, pitchers on the University of Texas baseball team, work out at the AT&T Hotel & Conference Center on the UT campus on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Austin, Texas. After they lost electricity in their apartment they moved into the hotel. The Longhorns' first game of the season is Saturday against Mississippi State in Arlington. "We're just trying to get some work in," said Walbridge. "There's not many places to do that." (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner

While many of the main roads in North Mississippi are open without much ice a vast majority of the side roads are still covered in layers of ice as this driver is affected Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Tupelo, Miss. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP) Credit: Thomas Wells Credit: Thomas Wells

Sara Castillo loads firewood into her car Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Castillo said the fire would be used to burn for warmth as her family has been without power since Sunday due to blackouts caused by extreme cold. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

"I'm happy to have snow, but this much is overwhelming," says Malik Marmon as he waits to take the bus to work along North Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. A brief snowstorm hit St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a storm, Monday dropped nearly nine inches in some places across the region. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Colter Peterson Credit: Colter Peterson

Michael Singletary rests behind a desk at a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter for those without power Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

People line up to collect firewood from a wood heap opened to the public Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Dallas. Groups of thirteen were allowed six minutes to load as much wood as they could carry away from the recycling center. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

Kendra Clements, right, prepares coffee for, from left, Ruddy, Brenda and Crystal, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the gym cafe at Tribe Gym, which has been turned into a temporary homeless shelter, in Oklahoma City. Clements and her partner Tiffany Whisman, who owns Tribe Gym, are two of several businesspeople who have opened their businesses as shelters for the homeless or people without heating during the recent severe winter weather. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

People line up to fill their empty propane tanks Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Houston. Temperatures stayed below freezing Tuesday, and many residents were without electricity. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Brett Coomer Credit: Brett Coomer

A woman walks past the front desk at a Gallery Furniture store which opened as a shelter for those in need of food, water and heat Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. Millions in Texas still had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

U.S. Postal Services mail carrier RayShawn Riley delivers mail to a snow covered neighborhood after a second winter storm brought more snow and continued freezing temperatures to North Texas on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Smiley N. Pool Credit: Smiley N. Pool

Beau Bowden grabs his snow board while catching air at the bottom of the Mississippi River Bluffs in Downtown Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Jim Weber Credit: Jim Weber

Kevin Young, with the City of Richardson water department, looks at an area where water main pipe failed due to extreme cold in a neighborhood Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Richardson, Texas. Millions remain without power in the record-breaking cold, mostly in Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Credit: LM Otero Credit: LM Otero

A bluejay looks on as a competitor for food comes in for a landing on a hanging peanut wreath bird feeder on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, on the south shore on Holmes Lake Park in Lincoln, Neb. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: FRANCIS GARDLER Credit: FRANCIS GARDLER

A pair of ice fishermen pull a sled with their gear out on the snow and ice-covered surface of Holmes Lake Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Lincoln, Neb. After 10 days of frigid weather - including a period of below-zero high temperatures - the area is forecasted to receive a more reasonable climate heading into the next week and a half. (Francis Gardler/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) Credit: FRANCIS GARDLER Credit: FRANCIS GARDLER

Thick ice is accumulates on a parked car as the area continues to deal with the fall out from winter weather on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP) Credit: Sholten Singer Credit: Sholten Singer