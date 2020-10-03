Power claims another pole at Indy, Dixon's woes continue

The New Zealand driver came to Indianapolis Motor Speedway with a 72-point lead over defending series champ Josef Newgarden and a chance to clinch his sixth championship for team owner Chip Ganassi.

Instead, Newgarden, Power's teammate, earned a bonus point by qualifying on the front row Thursday, when Dixon qualified 12th. And when Newgarden won Friday's race , with Dixon finishing ninth, the lead was trimmed to 40 points with two races remaining.

Now, after qualifying ninth, the Tennessean and two-time series champ could get even closer. Dixon qualified 15th for the 75-lap race that will be run in chilly, sunny conditions and could come down to fuel strategy.

“It will take more horsepower we'll use more in these conditions, where as in July it would have been easy to do a two-stop race," Power said.

IndyCar's season finale is scheduled for Oct. 25 at St. Petersburg.

Before qualifying began, series officials also announced they were teaming up some corporate partners to help expand the operations of NXG Youth Motorsports, which introduces minority students to motorsports, with more than $500,000 in additional funding. The organization will receive a permanent garage at the speedway, brand new tools from Snap-on and the money will help create a yearlong curriculum for students.

It's part of IndyCar's Race for Equality and Change initiative that was introduced earlier this year.

Mark Miles, president and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. which oversees the series, also announced Jimmie McMillian has been named chief diversity officer for IndyCar. He's been a senior corporate counsel for the speedway and the series since 2016.

