Powell tells Congress that Fed will raise rates this month

In prepared testimony he will deliver to a congressional committee, Powell cautions that the financial consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine are "highly uncertain." He says the Fed will "need to be nimble" in responding to unexpected changes resulting from the war or the sanctions that the United States and Europe have imposed in response.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate several times this year beginning with its March 15-16 meeting. In his testimony, Powell provided little additional guidance about how quickly the Fed would do so.