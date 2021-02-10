Powell stresses commitment to full employment and low rates

Powell stressed in prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York that the job market was far from fully recovered and that the Fed isn't considering any increase in its benchmark short-term interest rate from its current level near zero. He did not refer to the surging stock market or to recent signs of market froth, like the explosive volatility in the prices of GameStop and other stocks targeted by ordinary day traders.

“Despite the surprising speed of recovery early on, we are still very far from a strong labor market whose benefits are broadly shared,” Powell said.