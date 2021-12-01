Powell: Fed 'not at all sure' inflation will fade next year

“It is the multiple trillions of dollars that this Congress and this administration is spending that is putting jet fuel on the fires of this economy,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry from North Carolina, the senior Republican on the committee. “It is making things worse.”

Yellen countered that the new spending would occur over a decade and would be paid for, which would reduce its inflationary impact. She also argued that the administration's proposals to spend more on child care subsidies, universal early child care education and the child tax credit would make it easier for many women to return to work after having children. Their return, Yellen said, would help address the labor shortages that are contributing to higher inflation.

The Treasury secretary also defended the administration's $1.9 trillion financial relief package, approved last March, and said that “at most,” it was a “small contributor” to higher prices, which she said were mostly due to supply chain bottlenecks.

The financial relief bill “put money in people’s pockets, helped to meet expenses that they had and contributed to strong demand in the U.S. economy,” Yellen said.

Powell's latest remarks came a day after he signaled a sharp turn toward tightening credit more quickly than the Fed has previously indicated. The Fed chair said Tuesday that it would be "appropriate" for the central bank to consider accelerating the reduction of its bond purchases at its next meeting in mid-December. That step would pave the way to the Fed hiking its benchmark interest rate as early as next spring.

Stock prices tumbled after Powell's comments. Low interest rates have been a key driver of the stock market to record highs during the pandemic. Shares recovered most of those losses in mid-day trading Wednesday.

Powell also downplayed sharp wage gains this year as something that could boost inflation further, suggesting that he doesn't yet see a wage-price spiral developing. In the 1970s, as prices rose steadily, workers were able to demand higher pay to keep up with greater costs. Yet businesses then raised prices further to cover the higher wages, extending the worst run of inflation since World War II.

“We like to see wages move up,” Powell said. “At this point, we don’t see them moving up at a troubling rate that would that would tend to spark higher inflation, but that’s something we’re watching very carefully.”

On Tuesday, Powell said he was ready to “retire” the use of the word “transitory” to describe inflation. Instead, he said the “risk of higher inflation has increased.”

Powell also on Tuesday elevated inflation-fighting to a more urgent priority than supporting job growth by noting that higher prices themselves threaten the economic recovery. A long period of growth, he said, is needed to regain the “great labor market” that existed before the pandemic.

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wears a mask during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell wears a mask during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to speak to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to speak to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adjusts his watch as he prepares to speak to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seated right. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell adjusts his watch as he prepares to speak to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seated right. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, listen to lawmakers during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades