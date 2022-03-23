Powell: Digital currencies will require new regulations

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Treasury Department and other federal agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.

His order came as several Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, have raised concerns that crypto could be used to evade U.S. sanctions on Russia.

In his remarks, Powell outlined several risks that stem from the growth of digital finance, including to consumers and the broader financial system.

Americans who buy stablecoins or crypto “may not fully understand the extent of their potential losses, or that these investments generally lack the government protections that accompany many of the traditional financial instruments and services that they’re used to,” Powell said.

Surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans — or 40 million people — have invested in cryptocurrencies. And 43% of men age 18-29 have put their money into cryptocurrency.

The Fed is also trying to figure out how digital assets like Bitcoin might impact financial markets, particularly during downturns or market crashes.

“We don’t know how some digital products will behave in times of market stress, which could lead to large destabilizing flows, nor do we know how stresses in crypto markets could potentially spill over into the traditional financial system,” Powell said.

One concern regarding stablecoins is that, while many promise to maintain a value of $1, it's not always clear if stablecoin issuers have sufficient cash to redeem each stablecoin they issue for $1.

Powell also noted that crypto assets have been used for “illicit activity,” such as money laundering, and “we need to prevent this so that the innovations that do survive and do attract broad adoption are those that provide value over time" for legal uses.

Powell said the Fed has “long supported responsible innovation," though he added that it is difficult to tell which innovations “will have lasting effects and those that will turn out mostly to be hype.”

“And it’s never possible in real time to be sure which is which,” he said.