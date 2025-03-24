Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigns after 5 years in the position

Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take on the role until the Postal Service Board of Governors names a permanent replacement.

“I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization, and I have been working closely with the Deputy Postmaster General to prepare for this transition, DeJoy said in a statement.

He added that "much work remains that is necessary to sustain our positive trajectory."

Earlier this month, DeJoy said he planned to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the USPS budget and he'd do that working with Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency, according to a letter sent to members of Congress.

USPS workers, including mail carriers, gathered over the weekend to protest the cuts and the plan they say will dismantle the service.

Critics of the plan fear negative effects of the cuts will be felt across the country. Democratic U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly, of Virginia, has said in response that turning over the service to DOGE would result in it being undermined and privatized.

DeJoy's tenure was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, surges in mail-in election ballots and efforts to stem losses through cost and service cuts.

He became postmaster general in the summer of 2020 during President Donald Trump's first term. He was a Republican donor who owned a logistics business and was the first person to hold the position in nearly two decades who was not a career postal employee.

In February, Trump said he may put USPS under the control of the Commerce Department in what would be an executive branch takeover. Trump at the time called the move a way to stop losses at the $78 billion-a-year agency, which has struggled to balance the books with the decline of first-class mail.

USPS currently employs about 640,000 workers who make deliveries from inner cities to rural areas and far-flung islands.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP