Posthumous book coming from historian Robert D Richardson

Princeton University Press announced Tuesday that it will publish “Three Roads Back: How Emerson, Thoreau, and William James Responded to the Greatest Losses of Their Lives,” which Richardson had completed before his death in June at age 86. He reflected on how each man was shaped by grief for beloved family members.

“Emerson, Thoreau, and William James all made lasting contributions to modern life, and their personal triumphs over disaster and loss and defeat are further contributions,” Richardson wrote in the preface. "Think of them as fellow human beings, facing losses and troubles much like ours.”