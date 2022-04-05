Post play proved pivotal throughout Final Four

In the first semifinal game, Villanova lacked the size to handle the 6-foot-10 McCormack, who had two inches on anyone guarding him. He threw down several thunderous dunks and motioned repeatedly to Kansas fans to “raise the roof” of the Superdome on his way to a game-high 25 points.

The Jayhawks rolled to an 81-65 victory in which they led most of the second half by double digits.

Bacot, meanwhile, outplayed Duke's post players in the other semifinal.

With 7-1 Duke center Mark Williams in foul trouble and playing just 16 minutes, Bacot was able to take command of the paint, grabbing 21 rebounds to go with his 11 points. Williams finished with eight points and four rebounds, and the Tar Heels pulled out an 81-77 victory.

With McCormack and the Jayhawks' 6-8 Mitch Lightfoot seeing their playing limited by foul trouble in the first half of the final, UNC's Bacot had 12 points and 10 rebounds through the first 20 minutes, despite his sore ankle.

But McCormack asserted himself in the second half, when he had nine points and seven rebounds. During that same stretch, Bacot was limited to just three points and five rebounds in the final 20 minutes, during which Kansas outscored the Tar Heels by 18 to pull off the largest comeback in an NCAA Tournament title game.

Caption Kansas guard Remy Martin shoots around North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption North Carolina forward Armando Bacot shoots over Kansas forward David McCormack during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) defends against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack blocks a shot by North Carolina forward Armando Bacot during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip