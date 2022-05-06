Possible twister flattens store in Mobile, Alabama

There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system caused flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas, and more stormy weather took place Thursday.

Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, where Gov. Kevin Stitt said damage assessments were underway after he toured the area Thursday.

“(We're) getting all the resources and supplies that the city wants and needs," including generators, Stitt said. “Thank the Lord that nobody was hurt."

The National Weather Service said it found damage in Seminole from an EF2 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 135 mph (217 kph).

The storms on Wednesday and Thursday were the latest in several rounds of severe weather in the central United States. Last week, a tornado damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas. Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a car crash while returning from storm chasing.

After the threat to the Southeast passes, more storms will continue over the weekend in the central Plains and Midwest, the weather service said.

Caption Surrounded by tornado damage Paul Campbell, Founder of the academy of Seminole sits outside of the school in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Sarah Phipps Credit: Sarah Phipps Caption Surrounded by tornado damage Paul Campbell, Founder of the academy of Seminole sits outside of the school in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Sarah Phipps Credit: Sarah Phipps

Caption Paul Campbell, Founder of the academy of Seminole, walks through the damage caused by a tornado to the school building in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN Caption Paul Campbell, Founder of the academy of Seminole, walks through the damage caused by a tornado to the school building in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN

Caption LeAnn Morgan cleans up tornado damage in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Caption LeAnn Morgan cleans up tornado damage in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Credit: SARAH PHIPPS

Caption William Hawkins cleans up tornado damage in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Caption William Hawkins cleans up tornado damage in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Credit: SARAH PHIPPS

Caption Debris covers the sign for The Academy of Seminole after severe weather passed the area in Seminole, Okla., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (KOKH via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Debris covers the sign for The Academy of Seminole after severe weather passed the area in Seminole, Okla., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (KOKH via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Tiffani Coker rode out the storm in the restored gun vault with her family and school janitor at the school in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Caption Tiffani Coker rode out the storm in the restored gun vault with her family and school janitor at the school in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022. A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: SARAH PHIPPS Credit: SARAH PHIPPS