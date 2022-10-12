Portugal's president feels heat from church sex abuse remark

The president, it said, “regrets that not more people have come forward, because the total so far doesn’t seem particularly high considering the probable sad truth, both in Portugal and in the rest of the world.”

The head of state also wants investigations to continue and any evidence sent to the attorney general’s office, the statement added.

But the uproar didn’t die down, prompting Rebelo de Sousa to give separate live interviews late at night to two national broadcasters, where he said the cases are “very serious.”

Prime Minister Antonio Costa came to the president’s aid Wednesday, telling reporters he was sure the head of state’s initial comments had been misinterpreted.

The investigating committee, which started work last January, is still urging victims to come forward.

Before the panel had started its work, senior church officials had claimed that only a handful of abuse cases had occurred in Portugal.