Portugal's president awaits virus advice in self-isolation

As the head of state, the president is largely a figurehead in Portugal, where the prime minister and his Cabinet are in charge of day-to-day affairs. He wields large influence nevertheless, and he holds the authority to appoint the prime minister and dissolve parliament.

The Portuguese Cabinet is meeting Wednesday to decide on a new set of restrictions, and possibly a full lockdown, to combat the strong and steady resurgence of virus infections during the past few weeks.

Health authorities on Tuesday reported 155 new confirmed deaths for COVID-19, the highest single-day number since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the total death toll in Portugal over the 8,000 mark.

There were also 7,259 new infections, bringing the southern European country of 10 million closer to 500,000 recorded cases.

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa wering a face mask gestures during a ceremony marking a day of national mourning for COVID-19 victims outside the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon. The office of the Portuguese president said Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has tested positive for coronavirus although the veteran politician has no symptoms for the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, FILE) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca