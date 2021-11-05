Portugal's parliament backs revised bill allowing euthanasia

Among other faults, the court found the bill's reference to “a definitive injury of extreme seriousness in accordance with scientific consensus” - a factor in deciding whether the procedures could be allowed - lacked “indispensable rigor” in its description.

The new version, approved in a 138-84 vote with five abstentions, has a much fuller description.

It refers to a “serious injury, definitive and amply disabling, which makes a person dependent on others or on technology to undertake elementary tasks of daily life.” The bill states there must be “very high certainty or probability that such limitations endure over time without the possibility of cure or significant improvement.”

After the court’s rejection, the legislation went back to parliament, where left-of-center lawmakers understook the revisions.

Left-of-center parties sponsored the bill, as they did with laws allowing abortion, in 2007, and same-sex marriage, in 2010, in the mostly Catholic country.