Portugal creates North Atlantic's largest marine sanctuary

The reserve spans 12 nautical miles around the Selvagens islands, a small archipelago located midway between the Madeira Islands and Spain's Canary Islands, which are off the northwestern African coast. It covers a total area of 2,677 square kilometers (1,034 square miles).

All species inside the reserve will be fully protected from fishing or other extractive activities, said Oceano Azul, one of the organizations that has championed the sanctuary.