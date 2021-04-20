Portland police make 2 arrests amid protest vandalism

Portland police on Monday issued a timeline of events as well as dispatch audio around the time of Delgado's shooting. The first officer arrived at 9:36 a.m. with others arriving shortly after, and within about four minutes officers reported Delgado had been shot and was down.

Police haven't said what happened before he was shot. Delgado was shot by officer Zachary DeLong from about 90 feet (27 meters) away, police said, while two officers fired a 40mm device that shoots non-lethal projectiles.

It wasn't clear why DeLong fired his rifle as others were using less-lethal options. According to dispatch radio traffic, DeLong had reported that Delgado was “very noncompliant” and had been making obscene gestures toward officers.

“I think the gun’s in his back pocket,” DeLong radioed to dispatch at one point.

An ambulance was called and by 9:48 a.m., officers were performing CPR on Delgado, who died of a single gunshot wound, police said.

DeLong is on paid administrative leave, authorities said.