Portland denies permit for right-wing rally, cites COVID-19

The rally planned for Saturday was moved from downtown Portland to Delta Park in north Portland to accommodate what the Proud Boys called a “battalion of patriots" exercising their right to assemble freely.

Left-wing groups plan at least two events to oppose the Proud Boys, including one in Delta Park.

The location selected by the Proud Boys has angered some in Portland because of the history of the park. The site of the park once held a World War II-era working class community called Vanport, which was home to about 6,000 Black Portlanders when it was destroyed in a flood in 1948.

Vanport was originally built to house workers who flocked to Portland's shipyards during World War II. After the war, it was one of the few places where Black people could own a home because of racist zoning and real estate laws.

Black families that were displaced by the flood were forced into a small area of north Portland by the same discriminatory housing policies.