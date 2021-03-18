Port operator DP World sees 2020 profits drop 29% amid virus

“The Israelis have good infrastructure and economic business policies that encourage investment,” bin Sulayem said, “making European ports accessible to the Middle East and the (Indian) subcontinent.”

DP World now operates in 61 countries along some of the world's busiest shipping routes, from Brisbane, Australia, in the East to Prince Rupert, Canada, in the West. The company has aggressively extended its reach up the Horn of Africa, positioning the United Arab Emirates as one of the main foreign players crowding into the strategic Red Sea. In past years, the push has helped the country wield soft power in the region as it builds up military bases.

Bin Sulayem said he expects to see global trade rebounding in 2021, encouraged by the promise of lifted lockdowns, COVID-19 vaccination campaigns as well as more equitable trade policies from the new U.S. administration.

“The geopolitical issues are much less than during the Trump administration … the new administration is in consultation with trading partners in a better way to resolve any issues," he said. “The outlook this year looks good."