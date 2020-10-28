Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to new rape charges

Jeremy is now facing a total of 35 charges involving 23 alleged victims, including a 15-year-old girl. The attacks occurred from 1996 to 2020, authorities contend.

Nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” Jeremy has been among the best-known and most prolific performers in the adult film industry since the 1970s.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was investigated and charged by a district attorney’s task force formed to take on sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry as the #MeToo era gained momentum in late 2017.

He has been held in jail on $6.6 million bail since June.

If convicted of all charges, Jeremy could face a sentence of more than 330 years to life in state prison.