Populist leader claims right-wing victory in Sweden election

The Sweden Democrats party was long shunned by Swedes because of its roots in the neo-Nazi movement. In recent years it has moved into the mainstream by expelling extremists and gained support with a tough stance on crime and immigration amid a rise in shootings and other gang violence.

The result leaves the right-wing bloc with 176 seats in the 349-parliament, the Riksdag, and Andersson's center-left bloc with 173 seats.

“The four right-wing parties appear to have received just under 50% of the votes in the election, and in the Riksdag, they have gained one or two mandates. A thin majority, but it is a majority," Andersson said. "Tomorrow I will therefore request my dismissal as Prime Minister and the responsibility for the continued process will now pass to the Parliament speaker and the Riksdag.”