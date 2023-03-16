Populist Farmer Citizen Movement wins big in Dutch election

“Normally, if people no longer trust the government, they stay home," she added. "Today they showed they don't want to stay at home — they want their voices to be heard.”

The party that traditionally has represented many farmers and conservative rural voters, the Christian Democrats, which is one of the four coalition parties, was one of the big losers in the vote Wednesday.

Mid-term elections for the Netherlands' 12 provincial legislatures are often used by voters to register their anger at sitting governments, but the success can be fleeting as fickle populist voters shift their allegiances. Four years ago, the far-right populist Forum for Democracy won the biggest share of the vote, but on Wednesday it was decimated.

Van der Plas describes her party as "social right wing," with its initial focus on the future of farmers and rural communities now broadened to make it appealing to a far wider electorate. Political analyst Andre Krouwel of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam calls it “folksy nationalism.”

Rutte, who came to power in 2010 and is the Netherlands' longest-serving leader, is a political survivor who is adept at forging alliances to push through his policies in the splintered Dutch political landscape.

But Wednesday's result will make life in the senate — where his coalition already didn't have a majority — even tougher. If, as predicted, the BBB and the combination of Labor and the Greens both finish with 15 seats, Rutte will face a choice of working with a left-leaning bloc that is seeking more ambition in environmental policies, or with the BBB that aims to soften policies aimed at cutting nitrate pollution.

“There is a choice in the senate — left or right," Greens leader Jesse Klaver said.

The governing coalition wants to cut emissions of pollutants, predominantly nitrogen oxide and ammonia, by 50% nationwide by 2030. Ministers call the proposal an “unavoidable transition” that aims to improve air, land and water quality.

The plans have sparked mass protests by farmers in recent years, including blocking supermarket distribution centers with tractors and torching hay bales alongside highways. At farms across the nation, the Dutch flag hangs upside down as a sign of protest.

The BBB party's popularity soared amid the protests. It was formed in 2019 and won 1% of the votes in the national election in 2021, with Van der Plas, a former agricultural journalist, becoming a national lawmaker and growing in popularity with her down-to-earth image. After her election in 2021, she was driven to the Dutch parliament in The Hague in a tractor.

Van der Plas told Dutch broadcaster NOS on Thursday that the vote was about more than the farm pollution issue.

“Nitrate is a symbol for dissatisfaction in the country,” she said, adding that many of her voters “feel unheard, unseen” by politicians in The Hague.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP