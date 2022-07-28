Popp powers Germany past France, into Euro 2022 final

A late surge wasn't enough as France fell short of reaching what would have been a first major tournament final and has now lost in the semifinal stage once in each of the World Cup, Olympics and European Championship.

Before the game, Germany's players posed holding the No. 19 shirt of winger Klara Bühl, who had started all four previous games but missed the semifinal following a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a video message, Bühl predicted her teammates would set off a “firework” without her.

Popp came closest to fireworks early on when her free kick in the 22nd produced a diving save from goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Popp extended her scoring streak when she burst past defender Ève Périsset and blasted Germany into the lead in the 40th minute with a powerful shot off Svenja Huth’s low cross.

Soon after, Germany conceded for the first time in the tournament in unfortunate style, Kadidiatou Diani hitting a shot which bounced off the post and then off goalkeeper Merle Frohms’ back and in. It was recorded as an own goal for Frohms, who had no time to react to the bounce.

France was left ruing chances to take control of the game when Selma Bacha had a shot blocked by German defender Kathrin Hendrich, before captain Wendie Renard had a powerful header saved by Frohms soon after. France's key player at set pieces, Renard had another header in a dangerous position as her team chased a second equalizer late on, but it too was saved as Germany held on to win.

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Germany's Alexandra Popp celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

France's Grace Geyoro, center, vies for the ball with Germany's Sara Daebritz, Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering, from left to right, during the Women Euro 2022 semifinal soccer match between Germany and France at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Germany's Giulia Gwinn, left, duels for the ball with France's Melvine Malard during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)