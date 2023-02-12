Pope worried about Nicaraguan bishop sentenced to 26 years

Álvarez was sentenced Friday, after refusing to get on a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners, all opponents of President Daniel Ortega. In addition to his prison term, Álvarez was stripped of his Nicaraguan citizenship.

“The news that arrived from Nicaragua has saddened me no little,’’ the pontiff told the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday blessing, expressing both his love and concern for Álvarez.