Pope to young people: We need you to protect environment

“We need this,” Francis said.

The pontiff said that in a world that “thinks only of present gain, that tends to stifle grand ideals, you have not lost the ability to dream.”

“Be free and authentic, be the critical conscience of society," Francis exhorted young people.

Social justice and care of the environment have been key messages of his papacy.

The pope is expected to meet with young people from all over the world at the Catholic church’s jamboree in Lisbon, Portugal, in August 2023.

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis celebrates Mass on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption A Vatican Swiss Guard attends a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis on the occasion of the Christ the King festivity, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini