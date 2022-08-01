Pope to Kazakhstan Sept. 13-15, may meet Russia patriarch

Returning from his just-concluded trip to Canada, Francis told journalists on Saturday that in addition to Kazakhstan, he also hoped to visit Ukraine but that nothing had yet been confirmed. Vatican officials have said they hoped to organize a trip even in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, Francis again prayed for Ukraine, saying he had never stopped praying for “the attacked, martyred Ukrainian people,” during his Canadian pilgrimage.

“If you look at reality objectively, considering the damage that war brings every day to those people but also the entire world, the only reasonable thing to do is to stop and negotiate,” he said. “May wisdom inspire concrete steps of peace."

Francis has criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Kirill's support for the war, telling an Italian newspaper in May that the patriarch shouldn't become "Putin’s altar boy.”

The Russian Patriarchate shot back that it was regrettable” that Francis “chose the wrong tone” to relay the contents of their March video call.