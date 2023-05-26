Pope taps successor as archbishop of Buenos Aires, again says he might finally return home to visit

Bishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, the 55-year-old bishop of Rio Gallegos, will replace the retiring Cardinal Mario Aurelio Poli, who turned 75 last year, the Vatican said.

The appointment was announced a day after Francis repeated that he was looking into visiting Argentina next year. Francis has kept Argentina at an arms' length for the 10 years of his papacy, apparently not wanting to get drawn into the country's political polarization. But recently, he has indicated an openness to finally go back next year, after a new Argentine president is sworn in following an October election.