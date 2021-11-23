Pope sends message to Mass remembering slain UK lawmaker

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, three former prime ministers and Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, joined others at Westminster Cathedral in London for the Requiem Mass for Amess, who was stabbed to death on Oct. 15 while holding a regular meeting with his constituents.

The attack, which took place in a church hall in Amess’ constituency in Leigh-on-Sea, shook Britain and raised questions about whether lawmakers need more security while carrying out their jobs. A 25-year-old man, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He is due to enter pleas in December.