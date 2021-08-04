Pope resumes public audiences month after major surgery

Francis, 84, was hospitalized on July 4 in Rome for an operation in which a section of his colon was removed. The Vatican said the surgery was necessitated by diverticular stenosis, or a narrowing of the bowel.

During Wednesday's appearance, audience members clapped vigorously at this appearance, after he finished his introductory remarks and after he greeted each language group.

“I hope that the coming summer holidays will be a time of refreshment and spiritual renewal for you and your families,” Francis said in Italian to English-speaking visitors. His remarks were translated for each language group.

Unlike previous pontiffs, who spent summers at the Vatican's holiday retreat in the cooler hills near Rome, or, in the case of John Paul II, who liked to vacation in the Italian Alps, Francis stays at the Vatican each summer.

But during his papacy, the Wednesday audiences have been suspended in July to give Francis some extra rest time during Rome’s hot summers. His hospitalization therefore didn’t interfere with his regular general audience schedule.

A general view of the Paul VI hall during the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. It was Francis' first general audience since undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

