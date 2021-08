Pope resumes public audiences a month after major surgery

Francis, 84, was hospitalized on July 4 in Rome for an operation in which a section of his colon was removed. The Vatican said the surgery was necessitated by diverticular stenosis, or a narrowing of the bowel.

On Wednesday, audience members clapped vigorously after he finished his introductory remarks and after he greeted each language group. After the pope gave participants his closing blessing, he went down the stage's steps with the help of two aides to greet some members of the public, pausing for a selfie with an audience member.

“I hope that the coming summer holidays will be a time of refreshment and spiritual renewal for you and your families,” Francis said during his scripted remarks.

Unlike previous pontiffs, who spent summers at the Vatican's holiday retreat in the cooler hills near Rome, or, in the case of John Paul II, who liked to vacation in the Italian Alps, Francis stays at the Vatican each summer.

But during his papacy, the Wednesday audiences have been suspended in July to give Francis some extra rest time during Rome’s hot summers. His hospitalization therefore didn’t interfere with his regular general audience schedule.

While recovering at the hospital, Francis stepped onto a 10-floor balcony to greet well-wishers. He still looks somewhat wan, but Francis has been in good spirits and adlibbed at times during his traditional Sunday window appearances to the crowd in St. Peter’s Square.

His wish for a peaceful future for Lebanon echoed sentiments he voiced three days before his surgery. On July 1, at a prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis insisted that Lebanon must remain a “land of tolerance and pluralism” as he welcomed the country’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican to pray for an end to that country’s crises.

Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. It was Francis' first general audience since undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

A general view of the Paul VI hall during the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis at the Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. It was Francis' first general audience since undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

