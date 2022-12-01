Pope reschedules Congo, South Sudan trip for Jan. 31-Feb. 5

There, the three will celebrate an ecumenical prayer service together, and meet with displaced South Sudanese.

The visit seeks to boost a 2018 agreement aimed at ending civil war. It has been in the works for years, but has been repeatedly postponed because of the security situation on the ground, and then in July because of Francis' health.

Welby and Greenshields both welcomed word that the trip would go ahead.

“I am genuinely humbled at the opportunity to support our brothers and sisters in South Sudan in the search for peace, reconciliation and justice,” Greenshields said in a statement, which noted that the Church of Scotland had been invited to “represent the Presbyterian family due to its strong partnership with the Presbyterian Church of South Sudan.”

Welby, for his part, added that all three leaders shared a desire to “stand in solidarity” with the people of South Sudan.

In one of his more memorable gestures, Francis in 2019 invited South Sudan’s rival leaders to the Vatican for a prayer and knelt down and kissed their feet in begging them to make peace.