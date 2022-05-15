Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

Pope Francis created 10 new saints on Sunday, rallying from knee pain that has forced him to use a wheelchair to preside over the first canonization ceremony at the Vatican in over two years.

Francis stood for a long period at the start of the ceremony to greet priests concelebrating the Mass, and hobbled onto the altar to proclaim the six men and four women saints. They include a Dutch priest-journalist who was killed by the Nazis, a lay Indian convert who was killed for his faith and a half-dozen French and Italian priests and nuns who founded religious orders.