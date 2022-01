Pope on prisons: No inmate should ever be deprived of hope

“Let’s think of our incarcerated brothers and sisters, and let’s think about the tenderness of God for them and pray for them so that they may find in that window of hope a way out toward a better life,’’ Francis said in concluding his remarks Wednesday.

Italy’s justice minister, while briefing lawmakers in Parliament on criminal justice reform Wednesday, decried overcrowding in the country’s prisons, describing it as the most serious of all the problems plaguing the penal system.

Justice Minister Marta Cartabia said Italy’s prisons were 14% overcrowded.

“It’s a condition that aggravates the relationships among inmates and which makes the work of prison personnel, often victims of aggression, even more difficult,’’ she said. “Overcrowding means greater difficulty in guaranteeing security and greater difficulty in proposing activities that facilitate paths to rehabilitation.”

Cartabia said reforms were under way to allow for sentences that provide alternatives to prison. But she noted that 69,000 persons are already serving their sentences outside prison walls, compared to some 54,000 inmates in Italy’s criminal justice system.

Cartabia and Italian Premier Mario Draghi promised reforms last year after they visited a prison in southern Italy where dozens of officers were under investigation for allegedly beating, kicking and punching prisoners during unrest provoked by the coronavirus pandemic.

An Italian newspaper published surveillance video of the officers assaulting inmates, including a prisoner in a wheelchair who was hit on the back with a baton.

Caption Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis meets with a group of employees of the Italian company AirItaly during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis meets with a group of employees of the Italian company AirItaly during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis greets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Pope Francis meets faithful during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis meets faithful during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini