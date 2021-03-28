Pope on pandemic's second year: Weariness, economic hardship

Amid the suffering of the pandemic, Francis said, “we meet the faces of so many brothers and sisters in difficulty.”

“Let us not pass by, let us allow our hearts to be moved with compassion, and let us draw near,” Francis said. He had dedicated much of his papacy to drawing attention to those living on society's margins, including the homeless, the poor and migrants.

Except for a Way of the Cross procession in St. Peter’s Square to mark Good Friday, all the Holy Week services at the Vatican this year will be held inside the basilica, including Easter Mass at the culmination of Holy Week. Rank-and-file faithful will be barred from attending the Good Friday night service, a torch-lit ritual which usually takes place at the Colosseum in Rome.

The Italian government has imposed strict pandemic-safety measures for Easter weekend. Those measures include a nationwide ban on dining at restaurants or cafes and on travel between regions and towns. People are allowed only one holiday visit per day to homes of family or friends from April 3 to 5.

Francis ended his remarks by inviting prayers for victims of a suicide bombing outside a crowded Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday services in Indonesia, which wounded at least 14 people, police in the Asian nation said.

Pope Francis celebrates Palm Sunday Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Giuseppe Lami/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Giuseppe Lami Credit: Giuseppe Lami

