Pope moves Down syndrome MD-advocate closer to sainthood

“As soon as the pro-abortion laws were drafted in western countries, Lejeune began advocating for the protection of the unborn with Down syndrome: he gave hundreds of conferences and interviews across the globe in defense of life,” the group said.

John Paul in 1974 made Lejeune a member of the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences think tank and later named him the first chairman of the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Holy See’s main bioethics advisory commission.

John Paul visited Lejeune's grave during the Paris World Youth Day in 1997.

Though John Paul made the church’s firm opposition to abortion a hallmark of his quarter-century papacy, Francis too has strongly denounced what he calls today's “throwaway culture” that considers the weak, disabled or sick disposable. He has likened abortion to hiring a “hit man” to take care of a problem.