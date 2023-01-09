Pope meets with Benedict's aide amid funeral, book fallout

Printing previously secret letters between the two popes and relaying private conversations with Francis, Gaenswein revealed that Francis even refused entreaties from Benedict to take him back on.

Gaenswein also wrote of his dismay that, years earlier, Francis had refused him the right to live in the palace apartment previously occupied by the prefect of the papal household. After a longer-than-usual refurbishment, Francis gave the flat instead to the Vatican foreign minister, forcing Gaenswein to continue living in the monastery that Benedict called home.

Gaenswein’s future remains uncertain. As an archbishop, he technically could be appointed to an archdiocese in his native Germany. Asked about that possibility, the head of the German bishops conference said last week after the funeral that it wasn’t up to him but Francis. In addition, some Vatican commentators have suggested Gaenswein could be appointed as a Vatican ambassador, to run an important shrine or to resume his academic career.

Gaenswein, a 66-year-old German canon lawyer, stood by Benedict’s side for nearly three decades, first as an official working for then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and then starting in 2003 as Ratzinger’s personal secretary.

He followed him to the Apostolic Palace when Ratzinger was elected pope, and then into retirement when Benedict stepped down. In that capacity, he remained Benedict's gatekeeper, confidant, protector and spokesman, and in the new book appears keen to settle old scores and set the record straight to defend Benedict and himself one more time.

