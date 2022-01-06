Pope marks Epiphany by decrying consumerism

“And we find ourselves living in communities that crave everything, have everything, yet all too often feel nothing but emptiness in their hearts,'' he said, adding that that dynamic leads to indifference.

As the Bible recounts, the Magi's mission, searching for the child described as the king of the Jews, attracted the notice of King Herod I of Judea, who ordered the massacre of young male children in a bid to eliminate Jesus.

Francis called for "a courageous and prophetic faith, one that is unafraid to challenge the sinister logic of power, and become seeds of justice and fraternity in societies where in our day modern Herods continue to sow death and slaughter the poor and innocent, amid general indifference.”

Decrying what he defined as “the tyranny of needs,” Francis said: “Let us not give apathy and resignation the power to drive us into a cheerless and banal existence.”

In Spain, where a national holiday was being observed, King Felipe VI was due to review Spanish troops at a traditional military parade in Madrid and afterward give a speech. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was also to attend. The country traditionally holds “cabalgata" parades the day before Epiphany in which the “Reyes Magos,” or Three Wise Men, ride on floats through major cities and towns across Spain. Children and adults alike leave their shoes out the night before and receive gifts from the three kings on Jan. 6.

Predominantly Orthodox Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania also marked Epiphany on Thursday. The holiday is marked by the blessing of the waters ceremonies, during which swimmers compete to retrieve a floating cross thrown into the seas, rivers and lakes.

Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers in Bulgaria neglected restrictions on mass gatherings due to the pandemic and stuck to their centuries-old Epiphany traditions, plunging into icy rivers and lakes.

Celebrations were canceled or scaled back in many parts of Greece as the country struggles with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant.

Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, Veselin Toshkov in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece, contributed to this report.

Caption Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus as he celebrates an Epiphany mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption A master of ceremonies adjusts Pope Francis' mitre during an Epiphany mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis delivers his message as he celebrates an Epiphany mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis holds the pastoral staff as celebrates an Epiphany mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis holds the pastoral staff as celebrates an Epiphany mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption A Swiss guard backdropped by prelates waits for the arrival of Pope Francis on the occasion of an Epiphany mass celebrated in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Pope Francis celebrates an Epiphany mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Caption Men sing and dance as they celebrate Epiphany in the icy Tundzha River in the town of Kalofer, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The legend goes that the person who retrieves the wooden cross will be freed from evil spirits and will be healthy throughout the year. After the cross is fished out, the priest delivers a special blessing to that man and his household. In the small mountain city of Kalofer in central Bulgaria the ritual lasts longer, as nearly a hundred of men dressed in traditional white embroidered shirts wade into the Tundzha River to perform a slow "mazhko horo," or men's dance. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova) Credit: Valentina Petrova

Caption A pilgrim holds the cross after it was thrown by an Orthodox priest into the water, during an epiphany ceremony to bless the sea, on the southeast resort of Ayia Napa, Cyprus, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Many Orthodox Christian faithful attended the Epiphany Day blessing of the waters in Cyprus under government restrictions as the island struggles with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption A Greek Orthodox priest wearing a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus, holds a cross during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations at Piraeus port, near Athens, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Celebrations to mark the Christian holiday of Epiphany were canceled or scaled back in many parts of Greece Thursday as the country struggles with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption Pilgrims watch the cross in the air, during a water blessing ceremony marking the Epiphany celebrations at Piraeus port, near Athens, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Celebrations to mark the Christian holiday of Epiphany were canceled or scaled back in many parts of Greece Thursday as the country struggles with a huge surge in COVID-19 infections driven by the omicron variant. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption Children attend the "Cabalgata de Reyes" parade in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Colourful parades celebrate Epiphany, when Christians observe the visit of the Three Kings or the Three Wise Men' to baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Caption One king of The Cabalgata Los Reyes Magos (Cavalcade of the three kings) waves to people during the Cabalgata Los Reyes Magos (Cavalcade of the three kings) during the cavalcade the day before Epiphany, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

Caption A child cheers The Cabalgata Los Reyes Magos (Cavalcade of the three kings) as they enter the old city during the cavalcade the day before Epiphany, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

Caption Participants dance during the "Cabalgata de Reyes" parade in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Colorful parades celebrate Epiphany, when Christians observe the visit of the Three Kings or the Three Wise Men' to baby Jesus. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue