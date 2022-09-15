Pope laments missed chance to improve ties with China

“It’s not easy to understand the Chinese mentality, but it must be respected. I respect it,” Francis said. He declined to weigh in on the upcoming trial of Hong Kong Cardinal Joseph Zen, saying he didn’t feel qualified to determine if China was democratic or not.

Zen, a staunch critic of China’s Communist Party, was arrested in May as part of a crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

“Yes it’s true, there are things that to us seem undemocratic,” Francis said.

But he said the Vatican was intent on pursuing a path of dialogue with Beijing and was committed to a bilateral commission that is overseeing a 2018 accord on bishop nominations.

“It’s something slow, but it always takes steps forward,” Francis said.

The two sides are expected to renew the bishop deal at the end of the month.

